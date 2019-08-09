Modi's address to nation: Article 370 to bright future for J&K; 10 major points PM raised in his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address to the nation after revocation of Article 370, assured that restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir would be relaxed soon. He said Article 370 was being used as a tool to spread terror, and that it was time for all Indians to work together to make Jammu and Kashmir a violence-free state. He spoke at length about issues of terrorism and corruption in the state. He promised that industrial development in J&K would boost employment, which would make life better in the conflict-hit state. PM Modi also urged the film fraternity, including regional industries, to take steps to make J&K a favourite destination for film shootings again. He assured once the situation would normalise in J&K, it'll be accorded statehood again, which would have its own elected legislators, ministers and assembly.

Also read: Economically-ruined Pakistan's decision to suspend trade makes no dent on India; here's why

Here are 10 most important points PM Modi raised in his address to the nation.

"We have taken this decision as a family (on the abrogation of Article 370). A new era has begun in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Article 370 was a hurdle for development of Kashmir. The rights of all denizens of India are equal, and their responsibilities are equal too. The harm Article 370 did to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was never discussed. Article 370 and Article 35A gave only separatism, nepotism and corruption to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," said the PM.

"In the last 3 decades, almost 42,000 innocent people lost their lives. This figure would bring tears to anyone's eyes. The rights enjoyed by the daughters of other regions were not enjoyed by the daughters of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"During elections, SC, ST and individuals from other backward communities in other regions would enjoy special benefits but the same did not happen in Jammu and Kashmir. The financial benefits for central government employees, including security forces, like LTC, HRA and more will be provide to those posted in Jammu and Kashmir," said PM Modi.

"The vacant posts in Jammu and Kashmir will be filled. This will benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Local youth will receive employment. State companies as well as private companies will be encouraged to create jobs for the local youths in the state," he said.

"After revoking Article 370, the central govt has decided to put J&K under the governance of the central government. This decision has been taken after careful consideration," he added.

"J&K will not remain an UT forever. You will get the opportunity to elect your representatives soon. I want to tell the people of Jammu and Kashmir that your representatives will come from among you," he said.

"Panchayats are doing a good job in J&K. Due to elected panch and pradhan, development projects have been implemented speedily in J&K. I am sure that after the revocation of Article 370, the representatives of the Panchayats here will do stellar work," Modi said.

"J&K and Ladakh have the potential to become the biggest tourist destination in the world. The reforms required for this are being done. I urge the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industry to come to J&K for shooting their projects. Sport training, scientific education will help the youth of J&K to showcase their talent across the world," the PM said.

"Several herbal and organic products are scattered across J&K and Ladakh. If they are identified and marketed in the global market, then it will greatly benefit the people and farmers of these regions. I urge the enterprises from all over India to come forward for this," he added.

"I urge the people of J&K and Ladakh to show their capability to the world. I assure the people of J&K that things will return to normalcy. I congratulate the people on the occasion of Eid. The government is trying to ensure that the people of J&K face no difficulties in celebrating Eid," he said.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: No policy change on Kashmir; India, Pakistan must maintain calm, says US

Also read: J&K citizens on PM Modi's speech: Govt wanted to win land not hearts of Kashmiris