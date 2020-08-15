PM Modi's I-Day speech vocal for local, heavy on 'Atma Nirbhar' India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech on Saturday, again reiterated India's vision for being "vocal for local" and stressed on his government's vision for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He said considering India's resolve to become self-reliant, many big companies today are turning towards India. "We have to move forward with the mantra of 'Make for the world' along with 'Make in India'," he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said amid the coronavirus pandemic ravaging countries, including India, over 130 crore Indians have taken the resolve to be self-reliant, with 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' on their mind.

"This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatma Nirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 crore Indians today," he said.

The PM said he was confident that India would realise this dream. "I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal," he said.

He said there were lakhs of challenges for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and that they increase if there is global competitiveness. "However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of the solution," he said.

A few months back, India used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. "Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries," he said.

Urging Indians to have a 'vocal for local' mindset, the PM asked Indians to appreciate "local products". "If we don't do this, our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged," he said.

Last year, there was a record 18 per cent increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. "The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy," the PM added.

