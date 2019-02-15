PM Modi's security meet: India withdraws Most Favoured Nation status from Pakistan

The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded on a strong note, with the Indian government withdrawing the symbolic 'Most Favoured Nation' status from Pakistan. India has also said that it would isolate Pakistan at the international level after this dastardly attack on the Indian jawans, which left 44 CRPF personnel dead.

The meeting took place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi against the backdrop of deadliest Pulwama attack in Jammu & Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the sacrifices of "our brave security personnel shall not go in vain." US has warned Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven to all terror groups operating in its soil. However, Pakistan has strongly rejected Indian media and government's allegations of the country's link to the strike without probe.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh , NSA Ajit Doval, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attended the CCS meeting. PM Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cancelled all the political programmes following the terror attack in Kashmir. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express. Senior officials from National Security Guard, National Investigative Agency had also left for Jammu and Kashmir to join the investigative team of Phulwama attack. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also leave for Srinagar to join the probe team.

Besides, Indian Air Force C-17 will also be flown to the attack spot to get the mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in Phulwama terror attack.

A convoy of around 2,500 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel was targeted by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar. He was driving an SUV carrying around 200 kg IED explosives. The vehicle rammed into one of the buses carrying jawans, leaving several body parts strewn around the area.

Massive anti-Pakistan protests have rocked Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital. Demonstrations and candle light marches were held after the attack. Braving the rains, several people took to the streets in Jewel Chowk, Purani Mandi, Rehari, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Talab Tilloo and Satwari and protested against the killings.

Soon after the attack Prime Minister Modi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and several global leaders condemned the attack. A statement was iisued by MEA which stated, "This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by the Pakistani government to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under Pakistan's control and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity."

