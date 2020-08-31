Infographic: Pranab Mukherjee's economic legacy

Revered as one of the best finance ministers, Pranab Mukherjee held the office under two prime ministers - Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. In his first term as the Finance Minister, Pranab Mukherjee battled severe droughts, high inflation and abysmal foreign reserves to expand the Indian economy. In his second stint at the North Block, he steered India out of the throes of the 2008 economic crisis.

This BusinessToday.In infographic takes a look at the five-decade-long career of Pranab Mukherjee and his admirable achievements.

