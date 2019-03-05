Modi slams Congress leader Digvijay Singh for calling Pulwama attack an

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday lambasted senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for calling the Pulwama attack on CRPF troopers an 'accident'.

Speaking at a rally in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh the Prime Minister said, "Party which ruled our country for decades is now questioning ability of our brave forces, especially a leader from MP. Today he said Pulwama terror attack is an accident. This is their mentality, he is the same person who gave Pakistan a clean chit during 26/11."

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, tweeted the remarks in Hindi.

Terming the Pulwama terror attack as an "accident', Singh demanded evidence of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strike in Pakistan's Balakot. In his tweet, the Congress leader said that the foreign media reports over the IAF 'Air Strike' has led to a trust deficit being created on the credibility of the Indian government.

Singh also praised Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for releasing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman amidst heightened tensions between the neighbouring countries.

He said, Singh said, "I also congratulate the honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for showing us a new way of being a good neighbour and returned the brave Indian Air Force officer to us."

The Congress leader in the past also has courted controversies by making contentious statements.

Singh had questioned the reliability of Delhi Police's evidence it presented in the Batala house encounter and had spoken in favour of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

The Congress leader in 2017 addressed Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) as India-occupied Kashmir, but later retracted saying the state is an integral part of India.

PM Modi said, "India has made it clear to the terrorists and their heads that they have no option but to mend their ways, failing which India has already proved to them what can be done with them."