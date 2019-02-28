LIVE Updates: India warns Imran Khan to ensure safe return of IAF pilot as PM Modi weighs in all options

India-Pakistan Conflict Live Updates: Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan after the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted aerial strikes in Pakistan's Balakot, a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial town, India on Thursday night raised strong objection to Pakistan's unwarranted advances into its airspace. Warning Pakistan via its Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah, India strongly objected to Pakistan's "vulgar display" of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured during the dogfight between Indian and Pakistani air troops and said it would be "well-advised" to ensure that no harm came to Wing Commander Abhinandan. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was holding close-door talks with Army, Air Force, and Navy chiefs till late Thursday, is weighing in all options, including diplomatic as well as military actions, before taking the final decision, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited India to "sit and talk", while also issuing a warning that the situation could go out of hand if not handled properly.C

Catch all the latest updates on the India-Pakistan conflict on BusinessToday.In LIVE blog.

9.18am: US supports India's fight against terror: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday late night. Pompeo said the US supported India's decision to take action against JeM terror camp on Pakistani soil, reported ANI.

9.10am: We support Modi govt, says ICPA: Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) has extended a complete support and co-operation in all operations as the situation demands. "We will support the government and the PMO in this fight against terrorism," says the association, reported ANI. "We, as Air Indians take pride and feel duty bound towards national interest and pledge our support to the Nation and as pilots we consider ourselves as the second line of defense after the armed forces to serve our country."

Indian Commercial Pilots Association: ICPA being a patriotic and responsible union would like to extend complete support and co-operation in all operations as the situation demands. We will support the government and the PMO in this fight against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/91SrDXuyi8 - ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019

9.00am: AI caps fares to J&K at Rs 5,000: Air India has decided to fix cap of Rs 5,000 from Delhi to Srinagar, Leh and Jammu airport for any passengers. Many airlines have waived off cancellations and re-booking charges for the armed forces and for other passengers following the escalation in tension along the borders with Pakistan.

8.44am: Return to stability, US to India and Pak: US calls on India and Pakistan to cease all cross-border military activity and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation,including direct communication.

8.42am: Destroy terrorists haven, US tells Pak: We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council (UNSC) commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

8.40am: Letter sent to Pak foreign ministry: After demarche issued this afternoon in New Delhi to Pakistan's acting high commissioner demanding immediate release of Wing Commander Varthaman, India's mission in Islamabad has now formally asked for his release.

8.38am: Time to introspect, says Yechury: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has said it was time for the Centre government to introspect. "It is time for the Modi govt to introspect on the statement by 21 Opposition parties. Do not undermine India's fight against terrorism for partisan benefits," Yechury tweeted.

BJP leaders have been doing election rallies, Modi has been attending party events, when CRPF jawans were martyred or when Pakistani jets were being taken on by our brave pilots. https://t.co/EJeB0SOb4L - Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 27, 2019

8.25am: Pak airspace to remain closed today: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced complete closure of flight operations for all domestic and international airlines across Pakistan till further orders.

ARY News: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced complete closure of flight operations for all domestic and international airlines across Pakistan till further orders. - ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

8.10am: US, UK, France ask UNSC to ban Masood Azhar: The US, the UK and France has finally asked the United Nations Security Council to ban Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar in a fresh proposal. While the United States, Britain and France has proposed the United Nations Security Council to blacklist the JeM chief, the move is likely to be opposed by China, which previously prevented the Security Council's Islamic State and al Qaeda sanctions committee from sanctioning him in 2016 and 2017.

U.S., UK, France ask U.N. to blacklist militant leader behind Kashmir attack https://t.co/MVG9zhu6LKpic.twitter.com/mxgqJma9mv - Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) February 28, 2019

8.00am: Canada calls for de-escalation of tensions: Canada has urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any further military escalation, Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said, reported PTI. Dialogue between India and Pakistan is needed to identify a durable diplomatic solution and maintain peace and security in the region, Freeland said. We are committed to working with India, Pakistan and our international partners in this effort, she said.

7.30am: Avoid military action, US to India, Pak: Fearing an escalation of the current tensions between India and Pakistan, the Pentagon has urged the two South Asian neighbours to avoid further military action, reported PTI. The US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has been in contact with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, and Commander of US Central Command General Joseph Votel regarding India-Pakistan tensions.