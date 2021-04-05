Puducherry election 2021: Voting dates, poll schedule, timings, election results, all FAQs

The countdown to the assembly elections in Puducherry has begun. The 15the legislative polls in the UT will decide the fate of 324 candidates across the 30 constituencies on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. A total of 10,04,507 electors will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 324 candidates on Tuesday. The counting of votes will take place on May 2, Sunday.

When is Puducherry assembly Election 2021?

The 15th legislative assembly election of Puducherry is scheduled to be held on April 6, 2021.

Puducherry Election 2021 voting timings

In the Puducherry assembly polls, voting will start at 8 AM and end at 6 PM.

Puducherry election results in 2021: Date and counting of votes timings

The date of counting votes of the Puducherry legislative election is May 2. The counting of votes will begin in the early morning around 8 am on the same day. The final results will be declared by evening on May 2.

How many constituencies are there in Puducherry?

The union territory consists of a total of 30 constituencies.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Full list of constituencies:

Mannadipet

Embalam (SC)

Lawspet

Thirubhuvanai (SC)

Kalapet

Nettapakkam (SC)Ossudu (SC)

Muthialpet

Bahour

Mangalam

Raj Bhavan

Nedungadu (SC)

Villianur

Oupalam

Thirunallar

Ozhukarai

Orleampeth

Karaikal North

Kadirkamam

Nellithope

Karaikal South

Indira Nagar

Mudaliarpet

Neravy-T.R. Pattinam

Thattanchavady

Ariankuppam

Mahe

Kamaraj Nagar

Manavely

Yanam

How many districts are there in Puducherry?It comprises four districts: Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Which are the popular parties in Puducherry?

Elections in Puducherry, which is currently under the President's rule, is mainly between the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance and the National democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India NR Congress.

The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 assembly seats and its ally DMK has been allocated 13 seats. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been given one seat each.

The All-India NR Congress is contesting 16 seats, BJP 9 seats, and the remaining 5 seats by AIADMK.

In the previous assembly elections in 2016, Congress emerged as Single Largest Party in Puducherry winning 15 seats. However, in February this year, President's rule was imposed in the union territory after several MLAs resigned from the ruling-Congress party in the UT. Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led Congress government lost a majority in the 33-member House following the resignations of five Congress and one DMK legislators.

Puducherry Election 2021: Key candidates and constituencies:

Congress party's P Selvanadane will contest from Kadirkamam assembly seat, M Kannan from India Nagar, Karthikeyan from Oussudu and Ramesh Preambath from Mahe.

From the NDA's camp, AINRC chief N Rangasamy will be contesting from Thattanchavady and from Yanam. BJP's Puducherry president V Swaminathan will be contesting from the Lawspet constituency.

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam party will also contest from some of the seats.

How many MP seats are there in Puducherry?

Puducherry represents the same constituency in the Lok Sabha. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress Party's Ve Vaithilingam bagged the MP seat from Puducherry.

Puducherry Election 2021 dates

Date of Poll - April 6, 2021 (Tuesday)Date of Counting- May 2, 2021 (Sunday)

Date of completion - May 4, 2021 (Tuesday)

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Voting dates, poll schedule, timings, election results, all FAQs

Also read: West Bengal Election 2021: Voting dates, poll full schedule, timings, election results, all FAQs

Also read: Assam Election 2021: Voting dates, full poll schedule, timings, election results, FAQs

Also read: Kerala Election 2021: Voting dates, poll schedule, timings, election results, all FAQs