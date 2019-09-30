PWD scraps Barapullah Phase-IV flyover project; mulls other options to link South Delhi with IGI

The Public Works Department (PWD) has scrapped the eagerly awaited fourth phase of Barapullah project. The flyover was to link south Delhi with Indira Gandhi International Airport. The central government authority has instead proposed two alternatives.

One of the plans by the PWD comprises constructing an elevated road connecting six flyovers between Moti Bagh and Lajpat Nagar on a nearly 10km-long stretch on Ring Road. The other suggestion is to develop an elevated corridor from INA to Mahipalpur through Africa Avenue Road.

The proposals are a part of the contingency plan by PWD to manage extra vehicle load on Ring Road amid eight General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies planned along the way, a senior government official told the Times of India.

Barapullah Phase-IV was supposed to be 7 km long out of which 4.5 km would have raced along the railway tracks. It was to be linked to Barapullah Phase-II elevated corridor at INA and would have included Safdarjung Airport, Sarojini Nagar, Chanakyapuri and Dhaula Kuan dropping down in front of Army Hospital at Delhi Cantonment finally.

After scrapping of the fourth phase, the Barapullah project is left with three phases of which, phase I and II are already functional. Meanwhile, phase III is likely to be concluded by 2020-end, the report added.

