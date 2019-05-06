Rafale defence deal: SC to take up review petition, contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi on May 10

The Supreme Court Monday adjourned the hearing of review petition in Rafale deal case till May 10. The apex court said it would take up the pleas seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict on the Rafale fighter jet case and the contempt case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' remark together on May 10.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the petitions seeking review of its verdict on the Rafale deal would come up for hearing on May 10, news agency PTI reported.

The bench, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, expressed concern as to how the review petitions and the case against Gandhi were listed separately on different dates when the court had earlier ordered that both the cases will be heard together, the agency reported.

"We are little perplexed that the two cases are listed on two different dates when the order was that these matters will be heard together," the bench reportedly said.

On Saturday, the government had filed a fresh affidavit in the Rafale case saying that the apex court order on December 14, 2018, giving clean chit to it could not be relooked on the basis of some stolen documents.

The affidavit was filed after the court issued a notice to the Centre on review pleas filed against its December 14 order on the fighter aircraft deal in which it dismissed all petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the deal for procuring 36 fighter jets from France.

Last month, a bench of the apex court had dismissed the Centre's "preliminary objections", allowing the admissibility of leaked documents as evidence in re-examining the review petitions filed against the SC's judgement.

A total of four applications have been filed in the Supreme Court regarding review of its verdict. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan had also submitted a petition in the Supreme Court after seeking a review of its verdict on the controversial Rafale deal with French defence major Dassault Aviation.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar