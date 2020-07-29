Rafale in India Live Updates: Rafale fighters set to land shortly; security beefed up around Ambala airbase

The first batch of five Rafale aircraft will arrive in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. Section 144 CrPC imposed in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs and photography during landing strictly prohibited. The expected time of arrival of the aircraft in Ambala is 2 PM. The back up base for the arrival of the aircraft in case there's any weather issue is Jodhpur. Once the aircraft land in Ambala, the pilots led by Group Capt Harkirat Singh would be received by the Air Force chief.

Check out all the latest updates on the Rafale fighter aircraft arrival in India on BusinessToday.In live blog

12.15 PM: Rafale carries potent weapons

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons, including missile maker MBDA's Meteor, and Scalp cruise missile. While meteor is a beyond visual range (about 150 km) air-to-air missile, the scalp is a long-range cruise missile with a range of 200 km. Both of these missiles can carry out deep strikes against enemy aircraft and targets on land.

12.05 PM: Major upgradation at Ambala airbase

For the deployment of the Rafale squadron, major infrastructure upgrades have been done at the Ambala airbase. The airbase currently has two squadrons of the Jaguar combat aircraft and one squadron of the MIG-21 Bison.

Also read: 5 Rafale fighter jets to land in India shortly; key highlights

11.59 AM: Rafale deal in brief

In September 2016, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 Rafale jets at a cost of around Rs 59,000 crore. The purchase was made to further strengthen the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities. Of the 36 aircraft are arriving today.

11.50 AM: Ambala people enthusiastic about Rafale arrival in city

As per Haryana Home Minister and six-term MLA from Ambala Cantt Anil Vij, the people of Ambala are very enthusiastic and thousands would have come out on the streets to welcome the fighter jets before the touchdown had there not been a pandemic.

11.46 AM: India's Rafale Vs China's Chengdu J20

The arrival of Rafale jets comes amid escalating border tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control. Although China claims air superiority over India, the induction of Rafale fighter aircraft into the Indian Air Force could give India much-needed confidence to take on China's J20 5th generation aircraft.

Also read: Rafale fighter jets to reach India tomorrow; here's how it's better than China's Chengdu J20

11.43 AM: Iran's military drill near UAE airbase where Rafales were parked

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday launched a military drill closed to Al Dhafra in UAE and Al Udeid in Qatar. The two bases in the Middle East, housing US troops and French troops, went on high alert when three Iranian missiles dropped in the waters near the bases. Incidentally, India's five Rafale jets were parked at the Al Dhafra airbase at that time. The Rafales began their journey from the Merignac airbase in the French port city of Bordeaux on Monday.

Also read: Iran holds military drill near UAE airbase where Indian Rafales are on halt

11.45 am: Rafale to be inducted into No. 17 Squadron

The Rafales will be inducted into the Indian Air Force's No 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'. The five Rafale fighter aircraft took off from UAE at around 11 am IST and reach Ambala by 2 pm today.

11.37 am: Visuals from Ambala city

Haryana: First batch of five Rafale aircraft will arrive in Ambala today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet. Visuals from Ambala city.



Sec 144 CrPC imposed in 4 villages closer to Ambala airbase. Gathering of people on roofs & photography during landing strictly prohibited. pic.twitter.com/llbDp6ZC4G â ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

11.34 AM: PM May take part in induction ceremony later

The induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to take part as the chief guest. The aircraft would soon move out to another operational base for carrying out sorties.

11.30 am: Pilots will share their experience

Once the aircraft land in Ambala, the pilots led by Group Capt Harkirat Singh would be received by the air chief. Pilots will share their experience about flying from France to India and their training routines. The pilots will follow the coronavirus-related protocols.

11.30 AM: Water salute to Rafale fighters

Water salute to be given to five Rafale fighter aircraft after their landing at the Ambala air base. Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria to be present at the air base.