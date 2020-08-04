Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to spend around 3 hours in Ayodhya tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend nearly three hours in Ayodhya on Wednesday as he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation for the proposed Ram Temple. According to various reports, PM Modi will first visit the Hanumangarhi Temple situated on the banks of the river Saryu. Before going on to the stage, Modi is also expected to offer prayers to "Ram Lalla" or the idol of infant Ram. He may conduct 'bhoomi pujan' between 12:30 pm and 12:40 pm. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to be a special guest at the event.

Following this, Modi, Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to address the attendees from a stage next to the site. Ram Temple Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and UP governor Anandiben Patel will also be present on the stage. Of 175 invitees to the function, 135 are priests and spiritual leaders, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, the preparation of 1,11,000 laddoos is underway at Maniram Das Chhawni in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony in the city. Priests have dispatched the soil of the Yamunotri Dham, the water of the Yamuna river and the Brahma Kamal flower that grows in the Himalayan region for the ceremony.

Last year on November 9, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. The Supreme Court had awarded land to Muslim groups to build a mosque at a different place in Ayodhya.Also read: H1-B visa: Trump signs executive order to restrict hiring of foreign workers

Also read: Mumbai rains updates: Trains stopped, offices shut; red alert issued for next 48 hrs