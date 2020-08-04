Mumbai rains updates: Trains stopped, offices shut; red alert issued for next 48 hrs

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the next 48 hours in Mumbai as it anticipates extremely heavy rains. The city has witnessed extremely heavy rains since Monday and IMD predicts that it would only get worse in Mumbai and the suburbs including Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai has recorded more than 230 mm of rainfall in the past 10 hours.

The city has witnessed waterlogging at several places and trains on all the four lines have been stopped. "Due to high tide and heavy rains resulting in waterlogging at Dadar and Prabhadevi, special suburban services are being run between Virar-Andheri-Bandra and suspended between Bandra-Churchgate," said Western Railway. "Due to high tide resulting in waterlogging at Vadala and Parel, suburban services have been suspended on the main line and the harbour line. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled," said Central Railway.

Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city; visuals from Parel East.



Central Railway, additionally said, 01301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Special has been delayed by around four hours, while 02534 CSMT-Lucknow Special has also been rescheduled by four hours.

All offices and establishments have been asked to remain closed. The BMC appealed to all offices and establishments to remain shut for the day in view of the heavy rainfall.

BMC said that bus services have also been in at least eight routes in the city and the suburbs. Roads in areas including Goregaon, King Circle, Hindmata, Dadar, Shivaji Chowk, Shell Colony, Kurla ST Depot, Bandra Talkies, Sion Road are water-logged. Landslide has also been reported on the Western Express Highway in Malad. A landslide near suburban Kandivali disrupted vehicular movement from western suburbs towards south Mumbai. Traffic movement from Byculla to South Mumbai was also affected due to inundation at some places.

The municipal corporation has also advised Mumbaikars to not go to the beaches or other low lying areas as high tide of 4.51 metres is expected today at 12:57 pm. Mumbai residents have also been asked to not step out unless it is extremely urgent.

