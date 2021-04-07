RBI pegs retail inflation at 5% for Q4 FY21

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, April 7, revised the CPI-based retail inflation to 5% in Q4 of FY21 against the 5.2% forecast earlier.

Addressing the bi-monthly MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the CPI inflation trajectory is expected to be subject to both upside and downside pressures.

He further pegged the retail inflation to be 5.2% in Q1 and Q2 FY22, 4.4% in Q3, and 5.1% in Q4, respectively.

"The projection for CPI inflation has been revised to 5% in Q4 of 2021, 5.2%, in Q1 of 2021-22, 5.2% also in Q2 of 2021-22, 4.4% in Q3, and 5.1% in Q4 with risks broadly balanced," Das said.

He added that food inflation will hinge up on the progress of the southwest monsoon and taxes on petroleum products.

Retail inflation has been inching up in recent months, predominantly triggered by high food and fuel prices.

The CPI-based inflation for the month of February 2021 rose to 5.03%, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) had said on March 12.

RBI's MPC also, expectedly, left the interest rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The Central bank kept the benchmark repurchase rate, repo rate, unchanged at 4%. The reverse repo rate (3.35%) and the Marginal Standing Facility (4.25) were also kept unchanged.

The rate-setting panel also kept its estimate for economic growth (GDP) unchanged at 10.5% for FY22, stating that global growth is steadily restoring order from the pandemic-triggered downturn, but remains uncertain.