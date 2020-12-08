Reliance Jio will pioneer 5G revolution in second half of 2021, says Mukesh Ambani

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2020, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. India is today among the best digitally connected nations in the world. And to maintain this lead, policy steps are needed to accelerate the early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere, added Ambani.

Presenting ideas for consideration, Ambani urged that policy steps are needed to ensure that the underprivileged people (who are still stuck in the 2G era) have an affordable smartphone, so that they too can benefit from Direct Benefit Transfer into their bank accounts, and actively participate in the Digital Economy. Also, policy steps are needed to accelerate the early rollout of 5G and to make it affordable and available everywhere. "I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," added Ambani.

Confident that 5G will enable India to not only participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution but also lead it, Jio Platforms, with its family of over 20 start-up partners, has built capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Blockchain, etc. "We are creating compelling home-grown solutions in Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Financial Services and New Commerce. Each of these solutions, once proven in India, will be offered to the rest of the world to address global challenges," avers Ambani.

Ambani congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India Mission that has made the country highly resilient in the face of the toughest of adversities. "The outbreak of COVID-19 posed life-threatening challenges. But our high-speed 4G connectivity infrastructure has proved to be India's digital lifeline. Throughout 2020, India worked online, studied online, shopped online, received healthcare online, socialised online, played online...Simply put, India thrived online," said Ambani.

Commenting on the importance of technology in India, Ambani added that despite the lockdown, the entire industry consisting of thousands of engineers and employees worked round the clock to provide critical support 24X7 to all sections of the society and business. Even the government supported the industry to go the extra-mile in keeping the services going during this period.

