Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January on higher food prices

Retail inflation, calculated on the basis on Consumer Price Index (CPI), inched upwards to 7.59 per cent during January, showed data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday. The uptick in inflation figures came on the back of higher prices of food products. The inflation rate for the year-ago period was 2.05 per cent.

"The sharp spike in food inflation has led India's Jan CPI to breach a six-year high of 7.59 per cent compared to 7.35 per cent seen in December. It is the consecutive second month, that CPI has breached the upper band of RBI's inflation target," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.