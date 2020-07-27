Political crisis in Rajasthan: Governor rejects 2nd Congress proposal for Assembly session, seeks more details

Today is a crucial day for both Sachin Pilot camp and Ashok Gehlot camp as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition by rebel MLAs against their disqualification by Speaker for not attending party meetings. Scrambling to save the Rajasthan government from falling, the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet had sent Governor Kalraj Mishra a revised proposal for an assembly session on July 31. However, the governor has rejected the second proposal, seeking more details. Knowing that prolonged political crisis could destabilise the government, some Congress MLAs are even seeking a political resolution rather than a court battle.

Here are the latest political developments unfolding in Rajsthan

A business-like calm was seen in the Rajasthan capital on Sunday with Governor Kalraj Mishra meeting top officials to discuss the coronavirus crisis in the state. The chief minister also held a separate review meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

The Rajasthan Congress has called off its plans to protest in front of the Raj Bhawan on Monday. The party has alleged that the governor was stalling the Assembly session. The governor, however, said he will abide by the law and will not succumb to the pressure.

He had asked the party to send a revised proposal and cited six reasons why the earlier proposal was not accepted. He also wrote that since the decision on disqualification of the rebel MLAs was pending before the court, the proposal was not accepted.

The Rajashtan government wants the governor to let them prove majority on the floor of the Assembly house. The party is fighting for survival after former deputy CM Sachin Pilot-led group staged a rebellion with 18 other MLAs. The Congress says it has enough support to prove majority. Gehlot also believes that some Congress MLAs supporting him have been reportedly held by the Pilot camp at a Gurugram hotel.

Gehlot says he has support of 102 MLAs but BSP has thrown a surprise by issuing to its six MLAs, asking them to vote against Congress if a floor test happens. These six MLAs had joined Congress in September last year. If the six MLAs voted against the party whip, they were liable for disqualification from the assembly, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra has said.

In total, the Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, including the 19 rebels, and the BJP 72. If BJP wants to prove majority, it needs the support of 28 MLAs. A BJP MLA last Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress.

Rajasthan Raj Bhawan has today returned the files related to the convening of the Assembly Session to Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state. Raj Bhawan also seeks some additional details from the state govt. No decision has been taken yet on the Assembly Session, ANI reported citing sources.

The SC last week said the voice of dissent in a democracy couldn't be shut down while refusing to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing an order on a plea by Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them. The SC said it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the apex court. On Friday, the Rajasthan High Court ordered maintaining status quo on the disqualification notice issued by the state assembly speaker to the 19 dissident Congress MLAs.

