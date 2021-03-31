Sachin Vaze's driver drove explosives-laden Scorpio to Antilia: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that arrested Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze's personal driver drove the explosives-laden Scorpio to park it outside Antilia on February 25. The agency has been probing the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case. The agency also said that Sachin Vaze was driving the white Innova that was tailing the Scorpio before the latter was parked outside Mukesh Ambani's house.

Mansukh Hiren, owner of the said Scorpio had parked the car on the Mulund-Airoli Road. He had claimed that the car developed a snag, which is why he had to park the car mid-way. He had also said that when he went back the next day, the car was not there. However, the NIA believes that the day Hiren parked the car, he went and handed over the keys to Vaze at his office.

On Vaze's instruction, his personal driver went and brought the car to park it at the cop's residence in Saket housing colony. On Friday 19, the driver took the vehicle and parked it at the police headquarters. The following day, Vaze's driver drove the car back to the society and parked it there till February 24. The driver then drove the car to South Mumbai and parked it outside Ambani's house on February 25.

As per sources, Vaze followed the Scorpio around so that it did not get intercepted by the police. After parking the Scorpio at 10pm, the driver got out of the car, sat in the Innova with Vaze and left.

The Innova later entered Mumbai with a different number plate and reached Ambani's residence again. Vaze came out of the Innova, clad in a kurta, walked to the Scorpio and placed the threat letter.

NIA officials also added that two DVRs -- one from the police headquarters and one from Saket society were destroyed. Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in connection with the recovery of the vehicle.

