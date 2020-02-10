Shaheen Bagh protesters can't block roads, create inconvenience: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass any order against the Shaheen Bagh protests without hearing their side. The SC also said the protesters can't block the public road and create inconvenience to others. People are entitled to protest but they have to do so in an area designated for agitation, the SC said. The court also listed the matter for hearing on February 17. The SC was hearing a plea seeking against the protests in Shaheen Bagh, over CAA and NRC, since December 15, 2019.

Activist Amit Sahni had filed the petition saying daily life had been disturbed due to the protests. The plea stated, "The respondents (Delhi police) cannot be permitted to behave like mute spectators particularly in a situation presently faced by persons living in the vicinity of Kalindi Kunj".

"No one can be permitted to occupy a public road for any reason whatsoever under the pretext of peaceful protest and that too for an indefinite period to make others suffer for the same," added the plea.

Sahni had earlier filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, highlighting the plight of the public due to the continuing protests at Shaheen Bagh. But, the Delhi HC quashed the petition without stating any reasons and asked the authorities to look into the matter.