Shilpa Medicare inks deal with Dr Reddy's to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine

Shilpa Medicare has entered into a deal with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) for the production-supply of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. The vaccine will be produced at the company's integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad in Karnataka. The three-year definitive agreement with Dr Reddy's will ensure that Shilpa Medicare is responsible for the manufacturing of the vaccine, while Dr Reddy's is responsible for distribution and marketing of the vaccine.

"DRL has partnered with HV/RDIF for clinical development of the vaccine and has distribution rights in geographies including India. DRL will facilitate the transfer of the Sputnik technology to SBPL. Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for manufacture of the vaccine, while DRL is responsible for distribution/marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories," stated the company.Shilpa Medicare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Karnataka-based Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited (SBPL).

The company aims to produce 50 million doses of the vaccine for the first 12 months from the date of start of commercial production.

The companies are also looking to manufacture the single-dose version Sputnik V Light. "The companies are also exploring the option to manufacture Sputnik Light, a single dose version of the vaccine in the near future. The company views biologics as a strategic growth area and has made signifIcant investments in setting up a high end, flexible biologics facility in Dharwad to cater to the requirements of the fast growing biologics field, that include the adenoviral, subunit & DNA vaccines, monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins," it said.

Dr Reddy's soft-launched the double-dosed Sputnik V on Friday. Deepak Sapra, senior executive of DRL took the first dose in Hyderabad. The Russian vaccine is priced at Rs 948 + 5 per cent GST, amounting to Rs 995. The first consignment of the vaccine had landed in India on May 1.

Also read: COVID-19 crisis: Russian vaccine Sputnik V now on CoWIN portal

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Second batch of Sputnik V lands in India