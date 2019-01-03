Statue of Unity: Book a helicopter ride to visit world's tallest statue; check out details here

Gujarat added a world-class tourist attraction with the Statue of Unity in October last year. The tallest statue in the world has an observation deck and a ferry ride for visitors to admire the engineering marvel and the picturesque setting it is located in. Now there is another addition to the list of attractions that the Statue of Unity offers in the form of a helicopter ride.

Launched in the latter half of December, the helicopter ride allows the visitors to get an aerial view of the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam, which is in the vicinity. From up above, the helicopter ride also shows the Narmada river and the Satpura and Vindhya hills flanking it in all their glory.

The helicopter ride can accommodate five to seven persons and lasts 10 minutes. The booking charges for one round of the helicopter ride are Rs 2,900. There is no section for booking the helicopter ride online via the ticketing portal of Statue of Unity, soutickets.in. This means visitors will have to book their helicopter rides at the site.

The area around the Statue of Unity has been declared private vehicle free zone. Buses take visitors to the complex from the parking zones to keep traffic and pollution levels in check. The helicopter ride is being seen as another step in this direction.

Those who wish to keep their feet on the ground can book online tickets for the Sardar Patel statue. Entry is free for children below the age of 3, while it is Rs 350 per head for everyone else. This ticket includes entry to the observation deck, valley of flowers, the Sardar Patel memorial, museum and audio-visual gallery, the Statue of Unity site and the Sardar Sarovar dam.

There is a cheaper option as well that will cost you Rs 120 and Rs 60 for children below the age of 15. This ticket includes a basic entry ticket to the valley of flowers, the Sardar Patel memorial, museum and audio-visual gallery, the Statue of Unity site and the dam.

Close by is a 3-star hotel, a shopping centre and a research centre at the complex. Two elevators in the statue's core will take passengers up to the level of the statue's chest to a viewing gallery. The gallery can accommodate 200 visitors at one go and also offers stunning views of the surrounding area. There's also a selfie point for the shutterbugs. Visitors can also attend the laser, light and sound show.

At 182 meters, the Statue of Unity stands as the tallest statue in the world. It has been constructed with a budget of Rs 2,989 crore. A team of 250 engineers and 3,000 workers completed the statue dedicated to Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

