Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore retains top spot as India's cleanest city for 4th year in a row

Indore once again topped the list of India's cleanest cities, according to the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 announced by the government on Thursday. The city has retained its top position for three successive years - 2017, 2018, and 2019. Mysuru had won the first edition of the survey in 2016.

Surat, Gujarat came a close second, while Navi Mumbai bagged the third spot. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri awarded a total of 129 top-performing cities and states in the virtual programme called 'Swachh Mahotsav'.

"Heartiest congratulations! Indore is India's cleanest city 4th year in a row. The city & it's people have shown exemplary dedication towards cleanliness. Congratulations to MP CM @ChouhanShivraj people, political leadership & Municipal Corporation for this superlative performance," Puri also tweeted.

The virtual event was organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was supposed to announce the results, could not attend the programme. This is the fifth edition of the survey which was introduced by PM Modi in January 2016.

Meanwhile, Puri also launched a Swachh Survekshan 2020 results dashboard on the occasion. The dashboard will capture detailed rankings and results of the survey and can be accessed by cities and states 24/7 from anywhere in the world to get the details of their performance in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 and for previous years as well.

According to a press release issued by the government on Tuesday, this year's results were delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was concluded in 28 days.

Swachh Survekshan is the world's largest cleanliness survey. This year's survey covered 4,242 cities across the country. The government collected feedback from 1.9 crore citizens.