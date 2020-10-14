Tanishq store attack in Gujarat: Police deny mob assault; security beefed up in area

Gujarat police have denied reports that a store owned by popular jewellery brand Tanishq was attacked by an angry mob amid row over its advertisement.

The police have added that they have been regularly patrolling the area and no incident of any ransacking, rioting, protest, or attack took place at the store.

A Tanishq store was reportedly targeted by a mob in Gujarat's Gandhidham city of Kutch district on Monday night.

The jewellery brand's store was attacked amid row over an advertisement a day after Tanishq withdrew its advertisement on an interfaith ceremony from YouTube and other social media platforms over its vicious trolling on social media.

"Some people had informed the store the ad was not in good taste and had hurt sentiments and some threat calls had been received. The police have been regularly patrolling the area. No ransacking, rioting, protest or attack took place," a police officer told NDTV.

Following the attack, the store's manager was reportedly forced to write an apology note in the wake of the ongoing controversy over the jewellery brand's latest advertisement that created social media hype.

"The ad is shameful and we apologise (sic)," the manager is said to have written in the note, which was pasted by the mob on the store's main door.

The 43-second commercial has been pulled off by Tanishq after facing a major backlash.

While many people termed the ad "love jihad," others slammed the "haters" for hurting Hindu-Muslim unity in the country.

Notably, Tanishq's 'Ekatvam' advertisement featuring its latest jewellery collection was released on October 9 but after social media outrage, the company decided to make it unavailable for public viewing on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The ad features a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The ad shows a pregnant woman in a sari being escorted by an older woman wearing a suit and her head covered with a duppatta, while the other house members are preparing for a baby shower. The pregnant woman calls the other woman "Ma (mother)". "But this ceremony is not held at you're home...," she adds. To this, the older women replies, saying, "Isn't it a tradition for every home to keep daughters happy?

While the video ad has received criticism for advocating "love jihad," many people appreciated the company for launching a "beautiful" ad and urged more companies to come up with ads that promote the message of unity.

Meanwhile, issuing a statement Tanishq said, "The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective."

The statement further added, "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff."