Shashi Tharoor calls Tanishq ad 'beautiful', slams trolls for trending hashtag BoycottTanishq

Titan Group-led Tanishq Jewellery's ad featuring an interfaith couple has received a lot of backlash on social media, with many demanding to boycott the coveted jewellery brand. Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said the ad is beautiful and that Hindu-Muslim unity irks some people. The advertisement was released on October 9 but after social media outrage, the company decided to make it unavailable for public viewing on YouTube and other social media platforms. The ad features a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

As soon as the ad was uploaded on social media, many users started calling it "Love Jihad" and slammed the jewellery brand for its "fake secularism". The term 'Love Jihad' is coined by Hindu extremist groups against the alleged conversion of Hindu girls by Muslim boys in the name of love. Some users slammed the "trolls" for creating unnecessary issues over the advertisement that calls for Hindu-Muslim unity.

Here are some of the tweets:

A Twitter user said no company has the courage to show a Muslim girl getting married to a Hindu. "It looks great when see religions are evolving but ads like #tanishq where they portrait a hindu girl weds with muslim guy really pathetic as no company has guts to show muslim girl weds with hindu guy. #BoycottTanishqJewelry #BoycottTanishq," he tweeted.

"Why in all the so called "United" videos, only the man happens to be Muslim? I've never seen the bride as Muslim and the Hindu groom! #BoycottTanishq," tweeted another.

A user advised Titan to shed its "sick mindset". "What #tanishq is showing - HINDU girl 100% safe in Muslim house. What actual happening - Hindu Girl trapped in love jihad and get killed. Hindu girls are 0% safe in other religion houses. So Don't go by this sick company mindset," says another tweet.

A user said he was planning to buy Tanishq jewellery for his upcoming wedding but he would not do so now. "I just did one search on the subsidiaries partner CaratLane and found similar claim true, I was planning to buy jewellery for my marriage now i won't and ask my friends too, this jihadi mansikta won't be tolerated. #BoycottTanishq #BoycottTanishqJewelry #tanishq #BoycottTanishq," he tweeted.

Some Twitter users slammed those calling for boycotting the jewellery brand, saying such people should not matter.

Congress leader Sashi Tharoor said if Hindu-Muslim unity irks them so much, they should boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is India. "So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ?@TanishqJewelry ? for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim "ekatvam" irks them so much, why don't they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India?" he tweeted.

Socialite Shobhaa De said more and more companies need to come up with ads like this. "Good for you @TanishqJewelry. If only we had more ads like this sensitive and brilliant one promoting love between different communities, India would be a far better place for all. Shame on trolls. #downwithbigotry," he said.

"The guys who have asked for #BoycottTanishq shouldn't matter, they can't afford it anyway. Those who can afford Tanishq don't fall for such idiotic calls by idiots," said a Twitter user.

"People are trending #BoycottTanishq as if they buy jewelry from them on daily basis," said a user. Another user said the controversy around the ad means Tanishq has done its job and got tremendous publicity. "In a way, the #BoycottTanishq has gotten them tremendous publicity and the ad has done its job. The people boycotting it can't afford to buy and now all the people who can - it's reached. Good strategy. Even if inadvertently."