Third wave may hit Maharashtra as early as 2-4 weeks; Delta plus may start off rise in cases

A state-appointed task force has expressed concerns that a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic could hit Maharashtra as early as the next two to four weeks if the crowding seen in the last three days continues. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was informed that a highly virulent strain called 'Delta plus' could start the next wave in Maharashtra.

CM Thackeray has directed senior doctors and officers to ensure that medicines and health equipment are available across the state in rural and urban areas.

State health department officials highlighted that the number of patients during the second wave was much higher due to the Delta variant. In that case, the third wave could see a higher volume of patients due to the Delta plus variant.

Officials warned that the third wave could see 8 lakh active cases, out of which 10 per cent could be children. Total cases could double compared to the second wave. The state had seen 19 lakh patients in the first wave and nearly 40 lakh in the second.

The meeting was held to take stock of the preparations to tackle a possible third wave. The health department looked at all the possible scenarios in case a fresh wave hits the state.

CM Thackeray also said that vaccination must be increased. He said that the country would receive 42 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine by August-September and Maharashtra too could benefit from it. He also highlighted the importance of social distancing and RT-PCR tests. He said that PPE kits and other materials must be procured too.

