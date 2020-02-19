Trump likes Modi 'a lot' but says not treated well by India

Dissatisfied over US-India trade deal, US President Donald Trump, in a press conference, has said the US did not get good treatment by India. "We're not treated very well by India," Trump said. However, the President praised Prime Minster Narendra Modi saying, "I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot".

"He told me we'll have seven million people between the airport and the event. And the stadium, I understand, is sort of semi under construction, but it's going to be the largest stadium in the world. So it's going to be very exciting... I hope you all enjoy it," Trump told reporters.

Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24-25.

Trump also said he would save the big "trade deal" with India for later. However, the President seemed clueless about the timing of the deal. Trump only stated, "We can have a trade deal with India. But I'm really saving the big deal for later". He also added, "I don't know if it'll be done before the election, but we'll have a very big deal with India". With this, Trump clearly indicated that this time bilateral trade between US and India might not be on cards.

Meanwhile, the cumulative US-India trade in goods and services ($110.9 billion) for the first three quarters of 2019 increased 4.5 per cent. The US exports and imports had risen at four per cent and five per cent, respectively, according to a report by US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Also read: Trump's three-hour stay in Ahmedabad to cost Gujarat govt Rs 85 crore

Also read: Not 'trade deal' but 'trade package' on the cards during Trump's India visit