UGC asks universities to encourage students to take national level exam on cow science

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the vice-chancellors of universities across India to encourage students to voluntarily take an online national-level exam on cow science (Gau Vigyan).

Called the Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination, there is no registration fee for this exam, which will be held on February 25. This test will be held in English, Sanskrit, and Hindi regional languages like Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

"I write this to request you, to give wide publicity to this initiative and encourage students to enroll or register themselves for this examination. This may also be brought to the notice of the colleges affiliated to your university," UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter to vice-chancellors.

Students from primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools and colleges can take this test which will be conducted by Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA). Besides students, anyone from the common public can take the one-hour-long multiple-choice exam.

According to the RKA, the objective of this exam is to instill "curiosity into all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk."

The RKA has been appointed by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for the conservation, preservation, protection and development of cows.

With PTI inputs

