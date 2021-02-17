Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Meet Dananeerr, the girl in viral video

Be it brands, politicians, celebrities, everyone on the internet is in a party mood or to be precise in a 'Pawri mood'. Thanks to Dananeerr Mobeen, a Pakistan-based social media influencer who introduced the world to 'Pawri ho rahi hai'.

Dananeerr is a 19-year-old teenage influencer who became an internet sensation overnight after she posted a small video with her friends where she can be heard saying with a deliberate put-on accent, "Yeh humari car hai aur yeh hyumari pawri ho rahi hai".

Dananeerr posted this video on her Instagram account on February 6 and soon the video became viral. People all around the world have started a meme fest by coming up with their own versions of the 'pawri ho rhi hai' track.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Dananeerr Mobeen said that she is elated with the response to her video. "We were having fun and listening to music when I suddenly took my phone out and made the video. The rest is history. I am so happy that my light-hearted video is also being enjoyed across the border, especially at a time when there a lot of tension and polarisation in the world," Dananeerr told BBC Urdu.

Who is Dananeerr?

Based in Islamabad, Dananeerr Mobeen, 19, creates videos on a variety of subjects, like beauty, fashion, make-up and lifestyle. She is a second child of her parents, she has an elder sister and a younger brother. She can speak four languages Urdu, English, Pushto, a little bit of Hindko, and she is also learning German.

In an interview with a Pakistani website, Dananeerr revealed she is a foodie and likes to eat mostly junk food.

Her favourite actress is Saba Qamar and her favorite actor Imran Ashraf.