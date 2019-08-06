Business Today

UN chief Antonio Guterres urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint

twitter-logo Reuters   New Delhi     Last Updated: August 6, 2019  | 08:41 IST
UN chief Antonio Guterres urges restraint by India, Pakistan over Kashmir
File photo of Antonio Guterres (Photo: Reuters)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, his spokesman said on Monday, after India revoked the special status of Kashmir, the Himalayan region that has long been a flashpoint in ties with neighboring Pakistan.

"We urge all parties to exercise restraint," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that U.N. peacekeepers observing a ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the state of Jammu and Kashmir "has observed and reported an increase in military activity along the line of control."

Also read: Article 370 revoked: Rajya Sabha approves bill to split Jammu and Kashmir

Also read: What rights will Kashmiris lose after Article 370, Article 35A are revoked

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: article 370 | kashmir 370 | what is 370 | 370 in kashmir | 370 kya hai | 370 and 35a | article 370 | what article 370 | what is article 370 | section 370 | article 370 kashmir | what 370 in kashmir | 370 in kashmir hindi | what is 35a in kashmir | article 35a and 370 | article 35a | un
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close