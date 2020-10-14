Union ministers Prakash Javdekar, Narendra Tomar to brief media on Cabinet decisions today

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar to brief media on Cabinet decisions at 4 pm on Wednesday. The briefing is scheduled to be held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

In a tweet, KS Dhatwalia, Principal Spokesperson, Press Bureau of Information, said, "Media Alert: Union Ministers @nstomar and @PrakashJavdekar to brief media on #Cabinet decisions at 4:00 PM today i.e. 14.10.2020 at #NationalMediaCentre, New Delhi."

In the last Cabinet meeting on October 7, the government had approved revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata City and surrounding urban areas. It had also approved signing of the memorandum of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity between India and Japan. Both the countries have finalised a landmark cyber-security agreement providing for enhancing cooperation on 5G technology, artificial intelligence and critical information infrastructure as the two strategic partners vowed to further broadbase their joint efforts in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

