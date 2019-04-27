UP Board 10th, 12th result 2019: How to check via mobile, websites, app, SMS

Class 10th results of UP board are declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMASP)on their official website- upmsp.edu.in . The class 12th results will also be released, shortly.

In UP class 10th board result 2019, Gautam Raghuvanshi from Onkareshwar SVN IC Jawahar Nagar of Kanpur has topped the exam by scoring 97.17% marks. Shivam from Sri Sai inter college of Barabanki has secured second spot with 97% marks and Tanuja Vishwakarma of Maharani Laxmibai memorial inter college has bagged the third position with 96.83% marks.





There are other private websites that will also be releasing the results like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here's how to check UP board results

Log on to the official website of UP Board, upresults.nic.in

Click on 'UP Board Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2019'

Enter your Roll Number

Click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print out of the same for UP Board Result

Check UP board Class 10th, 12th Result via SMS

Students can also check their result through SMS. To check your Class 10th board result, type UP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. And, for the intermediate result, type UP12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

Candidates can also check their UP Board results 2019 using a free mobile application. Students can download the app 'U.P. Board Results 2019' to check their UP Board 10th, 12th result.

This year, nearly 58 lakh students appeared for UP board's High School and Intermediate examinations.

For class 10, the UP Board had conducted exams from February 7 to 28 and the UP Board 12th examination 2019 was conducted February 7 to March 2nd.

