UP board exams 2021 postponed; colleges, schools in state to remain closed till May 15

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to postpone the UP Board examinations 2021 indefinitely. This decision comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) had postponed exams for Class 12 and cancelled exams for Class 10. These announcements have been made amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

Colleges and schools for Classes 1 to 12 in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till May 15. The administration will consider new dates for UP board exams 2021 in May.

Earlier, the UP school education minister had announced that government school students of Classes 1 to 8 will be granted promotion to the next class without final examinations this year.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported more than 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases. This is the highest-ever single-day spike in daily cases since the pandemic entered India. In a span of 24 hours, India registered 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases. Besides, 1,038 deaths were also reported, the health ministry data shows.

Maharashtra is the state with the highest daily COVID-19 count

It recorded 19,050 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 15,855 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. UP reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the states death toll to 9,376.

The union health ministry has stated that 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi account for over 82 per cent of the fresh coronavirus infections in the country.

