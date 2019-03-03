UP Cabinet approves Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail project worth Rs 30,668 crore

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), which is estimated to cost around Rs 30,668 crore.

The project aims to provide a speedy and pollution free transit system, a government spokesperson said.

He said the 82.50 km project would be completed by 2024.

"The state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Saturday night approved the project to provide a speedy and pollution free transit system to run at the speed of 180 km per hour," the spokesperson said.

Speaking with media, Minister for medical and health Siddharth Nath Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone of the project on March 8.

Out of a total cost of Rs 30,668 crore, the central government would invest Rs 6,464 crore, National Capital Region Delhi's share would be Rs 1,216 crore, while the Uttar Pradesh government will provide Rs 16,480 in the project. Amount worth Rs 16,480 crore would be facilitated as loan by union government while Rs 270 crore would be raised from private sector.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to operate electric buses in major cities of the state, including Lucknow, Allahabad, Agra, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shahjahanpur and Mathura-Vrindavan.

