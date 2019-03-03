India Today Conclave 2019: 5 major points PM Modi raised in his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's headline speech at India Today Conclave 2019 on Saturday reflected his government's achievements in the last five years, India's changing stance on foreign policy and terrorism, and outlined the BJP's agenda before the 2019 General Elections. He took several barbs at the Congress-led Opposition and attacked it on the issues including the country's economic condition and the scams that tarnished the country's image during the previous government's tenure. Here are 5 major points Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised during his speech at the India Today Conclave 2019.

Foreign policy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after he was elected as the PM in 2014, media used to discuss whether he would be able to deliver on the foreign policy front. "The recent turn of events (air strikes in Pakistan Balakot region, the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and the cornering of Pakistan at the global stage) must have revealed to you the impact of India's foreign policy today," said PM Modi. He added India was following new strategies and that today's India was "fearless, bold and decisive".

Policies implementation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slamming the Congress for its failure in implementing policies during its tenure, said the previous government was good at formulating laws and policies but did little to implement them. From food security to road network and electricity for each household to the empowerment of poor -- the PM recounted every achievement of his government during his speech at the India Today Conclave 2019. He said the Food Security Act, which was launched amid a lot of noise by the UPA, was implemented in just 11 states when the BJP came to power. "Our government has implemented this law in all states and UTs." The work on laying optical fibre networks was going on a fast pace, he said. "Similarly, the FDI is coming at the fastest pace today. The pace of sanitation is increasing in the fastest way," he said. "So like 'Sabse Tez (fastest)' is the tagline of your channel Aaj Tak (India Today Group's Hindi channel), the 'Sabse Tez' is the tagline of our government," said Modi.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Setting the tone for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which is likely to be held in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's journey from 2019 was a "story of the changing dreams". "From 2014 to 2019, and now 2019, the story of India is a story of changing dreams. It is a story of despair towards becoming the pinnacle of hope. It is the story of determination to accomplishment (2014 se 2019 aur 2019 se shuru hone vali aage ki ye yarta badalte hue sapno ki kahani hai. Nirasha ki sthiti se aasha ke shikhar tak pahuchane ki kahani hai. Sankalp se siddhi ki aur le jane vali kahani hai)."

