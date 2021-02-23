Uttar Pradesh Budget 2021-22: UP to name airport after Lord Rama; allocates Rs 101 crore

The under-construction airport in Ayodhya will be christened Maryada Purshottam Sriram Airport after Lord Rama. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 101 crore towards it in the Uttar Pradesh budget 2021-22 presented in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

The budget, which is aimed at making India's most populous state 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), also provides Rs 2,000 crore for increasing the number of airstrips from 2 to 6 at the Jewar Airport (Noida International Airport) apart from the much talked about airport named after Lord Rama.

After the budget presentation in the state assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said cities like Aligarh, Meerut, and Moradabad will also be linked via air service soon.

He also said the Uttar Pradesh budget 2021 is for youth, farmers, women, and the poor of the state. He added, "With 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas', this budget aims to bring water, electricity, roads to every household, alongside making every village digital."

Yogi Adityanath-led government put aside Rs 300 crore for special schemes aimed at Purvanchal and Rs 210 crore for special schemes aimed at Bundelkhand region in the budget.

In a bid to bolster infrastructure and industrial development in the state, a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,107 crore has been made for the Purvanchal Expressway Project, Rs 1,492 crore for Bundelkhand Expressway Project and Rs 860 crore for Gorakhpur Link Expressway Project. For the Ganga Expressway Project that links Meerut and Allahabad, Rs 7,200 crore have been allocated for land acquisition and Rs 489 crore for construction.

With PTI inputs; by Mehak Agarwal

