UP Budget 2021 Highlights: Yogi govt presents biggest-ever Rs 5.5 lakh crore budget

The Yogi Adityanath government on Monday presented its biggest-ever budget of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore for the financial year 2021-22 in the state Assembly with a target to make Uttar Pradesh 'Atma Nirbhar'. The state budget includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.
Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, presented the budget. The size of the budget is Rs 37,410 crore more than the previous year.
This budget aims to bring electricity, roads, water to every household and make every village go digital. The budget is focused on youth, women, poor and farmers, claims the Uttar Pradesh government.
This was the Adityanath government's first paperless budget and the fifth budget of the present government before the next Assembly polls.
Khanna, in his budget speech, said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "Atma Nirbhar" and ensure the all-round development.
The budget is designed to pull Uttar Pradesh out of the most severe global economic crisis due to COVID-19 and ensure its holistic development, he added.
Here are the key highlights of the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2021:
- Rs 10,029 crore has been earmarked for housing
- Rs 2,200 crore for Amrit Yojna
- Rs 2,000 crore for Smart City project
- Rs 1,000 crore for Mukhya Mantri Samagra Sampada Vikas Yojna
- Rs 7,000 crore for PM Awas Gramin
- Rs 5,000 crore for PM Sadak Yojna
- Rs 3,100 crore for farmers' pension
- Folk artists facing a financial crisis will get a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000
- Education (University in every division; Rs 200 crore for model colleges in 26 districts)
- Under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana, the government allocated Rs 1,200 crore to give tablets to girl students
- Rs 100 crore for metro rail projects in Varanasi and Gorakhpur
- Rs 50 crore for Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow
- Rs 140 crore for the overall development of Ayodhya
- Rs 101 crore for the airport in Ayodhya, Rs 2,000 crore for Jewar airport
- Rs 750 crore for Gorakhpur Expressway, Rs 1,107 crore - Purvanchal Expressway, Rs 1,492 crore - Bundelkhand Expressway
- Rs 400 crore for loans to farmers on subsidised rates
- Rs 700 crore allocated for irrigation
- Rs 600 crore for Krishi Durghatna Yojana
- Rs 100 crore for Atma Nirbhar Krishik Samanvit Vikas Yojana
- Rs 50 crore allocated for COVID vaccination
