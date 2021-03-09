Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns; submits resignation to Governor

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has resigned amid high political drama in the state. He has submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. His resignation comes after he met with the BJP leadership in Delhi on Monday. Speculation is rife that the BJP leadership asked him to step down, reportedly over 'poor performance'. Several BJP members are said to be 'unhappy' with his style of functioning.

Rawat spoke to the media after his resignation and thanked the BJP for giving him the 'golden opportunity' to serve the state for four years. "The BJP gave me the golden opportunity to serve as CM for four years. I was born in a small village. Only BJP gives so much respect and opportunity to someone who belongs to a simple family from a small village," said the former CM.

He said the decision to pass on the baton to someone else was unanimous. Rawat also thanked the people of the state for giving him the chance to serve.

Rawat's resignation came amid speculations that the leadership believed that the future of the party's prospects in the coming elections is not very bright. Commenting on the developments former CM Harish Rawat said that political developments were indicative that the BJP would not come back to power. "I can see a change in power happening. Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present government in the state could not do much. No matter who they bring now they will not come back to power in 2022," said Harish Rawat.

Meanwhile, Trivendra Singh Rawat said that BJP legislature party will meet on Wednesday at 10 am at the party headquarters where all BJP MLAs will be present. One of his ministers Dhan Singh Rawat is the likely candidate to replace the ex-CM.

