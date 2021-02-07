Uttarakhand Glacier Burst Live Updates: Dehradun, Haridwar, UP on high alert; rafting stopped in Rishikesh

Massive flooding from a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been reported in the Dhauli Ganga river and Joshimath on Sunday, February 7. The deluge has caused damage to Rishiganga Power Project in Tapovan area. Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted, "There is a possibility of damage to the Rishiganga project in Rini village of Chamoli due to heavy rains and sudden water. There is also a possibility of flooding in the lower areas of Alaknanda due to sudden arrival in the river. People has been alerted in coastal areas. People settled along the river are being removed from the area."

5.16 pm: Saddened by loss of life in Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, tweets UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the reports of loss of life due to the natural disaster in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. It is a request to Lord Rama that peace be upon the departed souls, give the power to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow and to provide immediate health benefits to the injured."

à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿, à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤µ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯ à¤²à¤¾à¤­ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ â Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2021

5.02 pm: 16 people recused from tunnel near Tapovan dam

ITBP personnel rescued all 16 workers from the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, MHA sources told India Today adding that SDRF and ITBP are also trying to open other tunnel. Meanwhile, the NCMC (National Crisis Management Committee) is holding a meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary.

Army rescue ops on at Tapovan tunnel. #Uttarakhandpic.twitter.com/B0QEgAtRku â Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 7, 2021

4.45 pm: Rescue operations in full swing, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that relief and rescue operations are on in full swing in Uttarakhand. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I am constantly in touch with the CM and other relief workers from the state. Relief work is in full progress and every attempt is being made to help the effected people," Modi said while addressing a gathering in West Bengal's Haldia. "Rarely do we find a family in Uttarakhand that doesn't send someone to the Army. Hence, they have the ability to fight any disaster," he added.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyoneâs safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

4.37 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst: 10 bodies recovered from Dhauli Ganga river, says ITBP official

Around 9-10 bodies have been recovered from the Dhauli Ganga river, SS Deswal, DG, ITBP said. "It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. 250 ITBP personnel are present at site, Indian Army team to reach soon," ANI quoted Deswal as saying. He further added that nearly 20 workers are stranded in under-construction tunnel near Tapovan dam, stating that an ITBP team has been deployed at the spot to carry out rescue operation. Deswal said that ITBP is in touch with NTPC's management team to collect more information on missing people.

4.29 pm: Uttarakhand latest news

NTPC Ltd's official twitter handle posted, "An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police."

4.24 pm: 120 NTPC workers believed to be washed away by the flash floods in Uttarakhand

Two villages, Rheni and Lata, near the glacier burst site and 3-4 shepherds are also believed to have been washed away.

4.17 pm: ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris. Many reportedly trapped inside the tunnel.

4.09 pm: Glacier burst in Chamoli news

While over 150 people are feared dead, three bodies have been recovered from NTPC site in Tapovan area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, ANI report.

4.05 pm: Bridge near Malari ahead of Joshimath washed away by floods

A Border Roads Organisation bridge near Malari ahead of Joshimath area has been washed away by the floods. Director General BRO Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary has instructed officials to reinstate it at the earliest possible. Necessary stores and personnel are being moved to the location.

3.59 pm: "Deeply worried": President Koivind tweets about Uttarakhand glacier burst

"Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well. â President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 7, 2021

3.53 pm: Glacier burst in Uttarakhand

NDRF teams being airlifted from Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Base to Uttarakhand. See pic.

3.44 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst

16 people who were feared to be trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by police, ANI cited Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar as saying.

16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by Police: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. #Chamoli



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/K1qmZ0xoQQ â ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

3.36 pm: IAF's Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters from Chandigarh and elsewhere on standby for resuce operations in Uttarakhand. Watch video here:

IAF Mi-17 & Chinook helicopters from Chandigarh and elsewhere on standby for search & rescue ops in #Uttarakhand. Will be required very soon given the devastation. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/sFok7pouKO â Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) February 7, 2021

3.27 pm: Chamoli news

Three NDRF teams to be airlifted from Ghaziabad's Hindon air base to Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. See pics.

3.16 pm: Uttarakhand CM reaches Chamoli

State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Indian Army and ITBP personnel in Chamoli, ANI reports.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. pic.twitter.com/uBraBzSFzJ â ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

3.08 pm: Uttarakhand glacier news

BJP President JP Nadda spoke to Uttarakhand CM to take stock of the flood situation in Chamoli. He also talked to the state BJP chief and said that the party workers must help in relief and rescue work.

"The administration is alert to the circumstances arising out of accidental glacier breakdown in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister is himself is looking after the relief and rescue operations. State BJP Chairman Banshidhar has been urged to deploy BJP workers in relief and rescue operations," Nadda also tweeted.

2.59 pm: Uttarakhand latest news

Four Indian Army columns, two medical teams and one Engineering Task Force have been posted at Ringi village in Joshimath to carry out rescue and relief operations. IAF choppers are on aerial rescue mission as well.

2.52 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweets

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that party colleagues will also join hands for relief work in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

à¤à¤®à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤²à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¯à¤° à¤«à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¢à¤¼ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¤¦à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¦ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤



à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤à¤¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2021

2.46 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst

A meeting has been scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials will join the meet.

2.41 pm: ITBP, NDRF teams rushed from Dehradun

ITBP has rushed its two teams to the disaster spot in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Three NDRF teams have also been dispatched from Dehradun, while three additional teams will also reach there with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper by Sunday evening. Meanwhile, SDRF and local administration has already reached the spot, MoS Home Nityanand Rai told ANI.

Two teams of ITBP reach the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF & local administration already at spot: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to ANI on massive flood in Dhauliganga. #Chamolipic.twitter.com/iMtpKQS4mK â ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

2.35 pm: Chamoli glacier burst: Joshimath-Malari bridge washed away in floods

The Joshimath-Malari bridge has been washed away because of heavy flooding in Dhauli Ganga river. The bridge was used by Indian Army to go to the border areas.

2.29 pm: Glacier burst in Uttarakhand: State CM announces helpline for people stuck in affected areas.

"If you are stuck in teh effected area, if you need any kind of help, please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486. Please do not spread rumors from old videos about teh incident," Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted.

à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤ª à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤«à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¦à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤ªà¤¦à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤° 1070 à¤¯à¤¾ 9557444486 à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤«à¤µà¤¾à¤¹ à¤¨ à¤«à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ â Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

2.22 pm: "constantly monitoring situation" in Uttarakhand: PM Modi tweet

"Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there. Has been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday, February 7.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyoneâs safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

2.15 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst live: 100-150 casualties feared due the flash floods in the state's Chamoli district.

100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI pic.twitter.com/JoR76lWEAb â ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

2.09 pm: ITBP personnel review damage in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier on Sunday, February 7. (Photo source: ITBP)

2.04 pm: Glacier burst in Chamoli

Situation is normalising with water flow being controlled. Water gushed out because Reshi dam broke. Itbp teams are on spot: ITBP sources.

2.00 pm: Amit Shah speaks to Uttarakhand CM, DG ITBP and DG NDRF

4 NDRF teams are being airlifted to Dehradun to reach Joshimath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweets.

1.56 pm: Glacier burst Uttarakhand

Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradoon for rescue operations in flood affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground: IAF officials.

1.51 pm: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says Alaknanda water level is 1 metre above normal but flow reducing gradually.

1.47 pm: Uttarakhand glacier burst: 150 labourers working at Rishi Ganga power project reported missing

Over 150 workers at the Rishi Ganga power project are likely to be directly affected by the glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal. "Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," she said.

1.43 pm: Rescue operations underway at Rishiganga Project, in Reni, Joshimath. See pics:

1.38 pm: Chamoli glacier update

Bijnore administration in UP issues alert for villages near Ganges .

1.28 pm: Alert sounded in UP. Bijnore, kannauj, Fatehgarh and other places along on alert.

1.20 pm: Latest: Home ministry instructs 4 teams to be rushed to Uttarakhand.

1.15 pm: Uttarakhand CM rushes to disaster spot, requests people not to spread panic by sharing old videos.