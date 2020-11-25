Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away at 71

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71 at Gurugram's Medanta hospital on Wednesday morning. He was admitted after his health condition deteriorated due to coronavirus infection.

His son Faisal Patel confirmed the unfortunate news in a tweet. "With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," Faisal tweeted.

He requested all their well wishers to adhere to coronavirus protocols and avoid any mass gatherings and maintain social distancing at all times.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and DMK President MK Stalin were the political leaders to offer condolences on Patel's demise.





Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him friends across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends. â President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 25, 2020

PM Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace."

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhaiâs soul rest in peace. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to extend their condolences on the untimely loss of "a pillar of the Congress".

It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset.



We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family. pic.twitter.com/sZaOXOIMEX â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end.

His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace. â Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2020

DMK President MK Stalin tweeted, "Extremely saddened to her of the passing of Mr Ahmed Patel, who was a linchpin of the Indian National Congress. On behalf of the DMK, I extend my condolences to his family as well as the Congress cadres who are mourning his loss."

Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Mr Ahmed Patel, who was a lynchpin of the Indian National Congress.



On behalf of the DMK, I extend my condolences to his family as well as the Congress cadres who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/ymWV9rqGlj â M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 25, 2020

Patel, one of Sonia Gandhi's closest advisors, had tested positive for novel coronavirus on October 1 and was admitted to the ICU of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on November 15.

