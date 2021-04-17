Weekend lockdown in Delhi: No dine-out; malls, gyms, spas, markets closed

Delhi is under a weekend lockdown from today. The lockdown will be eased at 6am on Monday. Delhi has been under the lockdown since 10pm on Friday as the capital has imposed night curfew too. The decision to impose weekend lockdown was taken on Thursday amid rising coronavirus cases in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal met to discuss the increasing cases in Delhi. The weekend lockdowns are likely to be extended if cases continue to rise.

Only essential services will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions. Interstate transport will continue uninterrupted.

However, most things that make weekends fun will be closed. There will be no restrictions on movement for medical purposes and home delivery of food will be allowed.

Here's what will be not allowed under weekend lockdowns:

All markets, malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, and swimming pools will be closed.

No dining-out in restaurants. Only takeaways will be allowed during the weekend lockdown.

Private offices will be shut and employees will have to work from home.

Here's what's allowed but with conditions:

Cinema halls will operate at 30 per cent capacity.

Weddings can take place but within permissible limits. Guests can apply for passes for movement.

Only one weekly market will be allowed in each zone every day.

Here's what's allowed:

Home delivery of food will be allowed.

Interstate operations will continue.

Essential services to continue with curfew passes.

No restriction on movement for medical purposes.

Also read: Delhi Weekend Curfew: Timings, what's open, what's closed, guidelines