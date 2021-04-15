Delhi Weekend Curfew: Timings, what's open, what's closed, guidelines

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced his government's decision to enforce a weekend curfew to curb rising coronavirus cases in the national capital.

The decision was taken after a meeting between CM Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal.

Addressing a presser, CM Kejriwal said the weekend curfew will come into effect from April 17 onwards and will be enforced from 10 pm on Friday evening till 6 am on Monday.

He added that only essential services will be exempted from the weekend curfew in Delhi and that interstate transport will also continue.

Meanwhile, all malls, gyms, and markets will remain closed during the weekend curfew and private offices will be instructed to ensure that employees work from home.

A source in the Delhi government also said that the weekend curfew in the national capital could be extended if Delhi's COVID-19 case tally continues to rise in the coming days.

Weekend curfew in Delhi: Here's what's open and what's not

Delhi weekend curfew: What's allowed:

Cinemas are allowed to function at 30 per cent capacity.

Only essential services to operate with curfew passes

Interstate transport to continue.

Wedding guests in the permissible limit can apply for passes for movement.

No pass required for movement for medical purposes

Travellers can show tickets for movement

Only one weekly market will be allowed each day per zone

Only home delivery of food will be available

Weekend curfew in Delhi: What's not allowed:

All markets, malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, and swimming pools to remain shut

Private offices will be asked to work from home

People will not be permitted to dine in restaurants, only take-aways allowed during the weekend curfew in Delhi.