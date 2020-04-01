Who is Maulana Saad - the man blamed for turning Nizamuddin Markaz into coronavirus hotspot

Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who hosted the infamous Tablighi Jamaat event, has been missing since March 28 after he was served a notice by the Delhi police. On Tuesday, the police registered an FIR against Maulana Saad and others members of the Tablighi Jamaat under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating government directions prohibiting public gatherings and maintaining social distance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters in Nizamuddin Markaz, which has become one of the major coronavirus hotspots in the country, has been sanitised after evacuation. Over 2,000 people, including foreigners and Indians from across the country, participated in the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin which violated lockdown guidelines and exposed many to COVID-19. Nizamuddin Markaz has been the international headquarters of the Jamaat for nearly 100 years.

As per reports, over 440 people began showing symptoms of COVID-19 after attending the congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. In Tamil Nadu, at least 50 people who participated in the event have tested positive for coronavirus, followed by 24 in Delhi and 32 in Telangana. Six coronavirus deaths in Telangana have also been linked to the event.

Who is Maulana Saad?

Born on May 10, 1965, Maulana Muhammad Saad is the Amir (chief) of the Tablighi Jamaat. He is the grandson of Maulana Muhammad Ilyas, who founded Tablighi Jamaat. Saad has 100 crore followers in 214 countries.

Maulana Saad became the chief of the Tablighi Jamaat on November 16, 2015. He was a member of 'Shura' (central consultative council) of Tablighi Jamaat from 1995 to 2015. He studied Maulviyat from the madrasa Kashif-ul-Uloom located in a part of Markaz.

Saad, 56, has three sons and also daughters. Apart from Markaz in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti, he also has a home in Zakir Nagar in Delhi and Kandhla in Uttar Pradesh.

Case against Maulana Saad

The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Maulana Saad and others members of the Tablighi Jamaat under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating government directions on not organising public gatherings and maintaining social distance to contain the spread of coronavirus. Markaz cleric Maulana Saad, Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohd Salman, and Mohammed Ashraf have been named in the FIR.

According to the police, the FIR was filed by Delhi Police Crime Branch under Section 3 (penalty for offence) of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and IPC Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and 120b (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

