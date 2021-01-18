Will hold peaceful parade on Republic Day; each tractor to carry Tricolour: Farmers

Farmers who are protesting at Delhi borders for the past 55 days say they will go ahead with their proposed tractor rally on Republic Day. The farmers' unions have assured that they will hold a peaceful parade on the outer ring road in the national capital and added that there will be no disruption on the Republic Day parade. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the joint coordination committee of as many as 40 farmers' outfits, has decided to go ahead with the proposed 'Kisan Tractor March' on January 26.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, union leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful. There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors."

Another farmer leader said the aim of the proposed tractor rally is not to disrupt January 26 parade. "Each tractor will bear the national flag and the flag of farmer union concerned. No political party flag will be put on the tractors. Those not able to reach New Delhi will organise the tractor march in their villages," the farmer leaders said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, in a statement, said, "The vehicles in the parade will consist of tableaus and floats that will reflect the agricultural reality of different states in addition to showcasing of historical regional and other movements".

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court, which will hear a petition by the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Sunday summoned over two dozen protesters in a case related to an organisation called Sikhs for Justice, which advocates Sikh secessionism and is allegedly aiding the protesters. Farmers have labelled the NIA notice as "harassment" by the government.

The Centre and farmers' unions have held nine rounds of talks but no concrete results have come out so far. The tenth round of talks is scheduled for January 19. On the same day, the SC-appointed committee will also hold its first meeting. The SC on January 11 had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

