Infographic: Are green crackers really green?

Compared to traditional firecrackers, green crackers are less harmful, but even they aren't absolutely safe

Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Shaikh   New Delhi     Last Updated: October 23, 2019  | 21:17 IST
Photo for representation (IANS)

As Diwali gets closer and so are the potential black clouds of harmful gases. In the battle against pollution, the Supreme Court has attempted to restrict the use of crackers this year, forcing THE firecracker industry to switch from traditional crackers to green crackers.

The green crackers that Delhi government has approved use less harmful raw materials, but they are harmful nonetheless. All fireworks, green or otherwise, contain arsenic, carbon and sulphur.

This BusinessToday.In 'Graphicle' explains how clean green crackers really are:

