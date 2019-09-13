Infographic: Time's up for single-use plastic
As the world's environment and economy continue to choke under the burgeoning bulk of plastic waste, India has decided to act on the matter
Mudit Kapoor | Mohsin Shaikh
New Delhi Last Updated: September 13, 2019 | 23:27 IST
Plastic waste has been harming humans, animals and marine life for long, and will continue to do so if matters are left unchecked.
Did you know that India alone generates 9.46 billion tonnes of plastic waste every year. Around 43 per cent of this comprises of single-use plastic. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at how much single-use plastic harms humans, animals and marine life, and what is the way ahead:
