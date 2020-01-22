Infrastructure Status Report: Highly ambitious!

Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech last year announced that Rs 100 lakh crore would be invested on infrastructure over the next five years. To meet this target, the government has identified projects worth Rs 105 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at India's massive infrastructure push amid challenges.

Also read: Indian Railways Status Report: Not so good!

Also read: Budget 2020: Date, timings, where to watch, expectations from Modi govt's most challenging Budget