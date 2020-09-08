China claims Indian Army 'illegally' took over Shenpao mountain

China has claimed that Indian army illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Shenpao Mountain near the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Monday.

Spokesperson of China's Western Theatre Command, Colonel Zhang Shuili claimed at a press briefing that Chinese border defence forces took countermeasures after Indian troops crossed the LAC. He alleged that India's actions have violated agreements between India and China

Colonel Shuili claimed that Indian troops fired warning shots at Chinese border guards. He further stated that India should "immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again".

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a stand-off at Pangong Lake in Ladakh. Last Sunday, Indian and Chinese militaries held another round of talks in eastern Ladakh to calm tensions even as the situation remained "delicate" with both sides further rushing in additional troops and weapons following last week's confrontations.

The nearly four-hour brigade commander-level interaction near Chushul could not produce any tangible outcome, reports said. The overall situation in the region continued to be delicate.

Tension escalated in the region after Indian troops foiled attempts by Chinese military to occupy Indian territories in the southern bank of Pangong lake area on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.