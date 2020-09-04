India-China border row: Situation tough, but can be resolved via talks, says Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that even as the situation at LAC is tense, the Indian troops are completely vigilant and capable of dealing with it. Naravane said this while reviewing the situation in Ladakh, days after China made fresh attempts to change the status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake triggering further escalation in tensions.

Naravane also said that he is confident that the ongoing border stand-off with China could be resolved through talks. "We are sure that the problem can be resolved fully through talks," Naravane told ANI during a visit to the Ladakh region..

On Thursday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had said that India's armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in "best suitable ways". His remarks came against the backdrop of China's attempts to change the status quo in certain areas in eastern Ladakh.

"Of late, India has been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these in the best suitable ways," Gen Rawat had said at the online event. Indian armed forces will have to be prepared to meet immediate crisis and concurrently prepare for the future, he had said.

Meanwhile, strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney had today tweeted, "Indian Army chief says the border situation is very tense but his forces are prepared. China thus far has never waged war when the foe was ready and prepared. It has launched a lightening war when the foe least expected."

