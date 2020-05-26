Business Today
Loading...

Coronavirus: China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 40 a day earlier

twitter-logo Reuters        Last Updated: May 26, 2020  | 09:29 IST
Coronavirus: China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

China reported 7 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 25, up from 11 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers from overseas. It also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 40 a day earlier. The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,992. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: COVID-19 cases, fatalities and economic effect

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Himachal extends lockdown till June 31; India tally 1.38 lakh

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Coronavirus | Coronavirus pandemic | Coronavirus in China | Coronavirus cases in China | Coronavirus deaths in China | Coronavirus pandemic in China | China National Health Commission | asymptomatic cases | asymptomatic cases in China | asymptomatic cases meaning
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close