Coronavirus Live Updates: India sees 6,535 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus India Live Updates : India has seen a spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,45,380, including 80,722 active patients, 60,490 cured or discharged and 4,167 deaths, says the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 in three districts, including Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla. The state government has authorised all district magistrates to extend the lockdown measures beyond the current phase ending on May 1.

11.20 AM: Schools may reopen zone-wise in July

The Central government is planning to reopen schools in a phased manner and as per zones. According to the plan, older students in green and orange zones would be eligible to attend schools first, while students from Class 1 to 7 would need to wait till schools are fully functional. In order to keep the younger students safe, they would continue their studies from home. Official guidelines regarding the same are likely to be released later this week after a final decision is taken by all the related ministries, according to a report in The Print.

11.17 AM: TVS Motor announces up to 20% pay cut

TVS Motor Company has announced it would cut up to 20 per cent salaries of its employees as the company braves the impact of coronavirus pandemic. The company said that the temporary salary deduction would be rolled out for a period of six months. This decision has come due to the plummeting sales of the two-wheelers' company. "In the wake of the unprecedented crisis, TVS Motor Company has rolled out a temporary salary reduction across different levels for a period of six months (May to October 2020)," said the company in a statement.

10.50 AM: Seven RPF personnel test positive in Ludhiana

Seven RPF personnel posted at Ludhiana railway station have tested positive for COVID-19 and around 100 personnel quarantined, says Director General (DG), Railway Protection Force.

10.40 AM: Coronavirus cases in Odisha

With 79 new COVID19 positive cases reported today, the total tally of positive cases in the state rises to 1517, says Odisha Health Department.

10.30 AM: Coronavirus tally in Assam

Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported from Barpeta today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 548, says Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

10.15 PM: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has questioned UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his claim that migrants returning from Mumbai and Delhi have infections.

Andhra Pradesh: Domestic flight operations resume from today at Visakhpatnam airport, during the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/NqDMHNWS3r â ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

10.05 AM: Domestic flight operations resume from today at Visakhpatnam airport, during the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown.

If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie... pic.twitter.com/b5UBAr7esh â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 26, 2020

9.58 AM: Anand Mahindra resuming of flights

"If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie...," says the tycoon.

Thiruvananthapuram: Thermometer guns being used for the health screening of students at Manacaud VHSE school as Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations resume in Kerala from today, amid COVID19 lockdown pic.twitter.com/zFVMWZcgqD â ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

9.54 AM: Rajasthan Health Dept Update

A total of 76 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 7,376.

9.50 AM: 21 patients test positive in Lucknow

Out of the 1,219 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 21 are positive, says King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

9.40 AM: Thermometer guns being used for the health screening of students at Manacaud VHSE School as Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations resume in Kerala from today, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed-wing/helicopters/microlight aircraft)". pic.twitter.com/NFeOACGrVm â ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

9.30 AM: 6,535 new cases in 24 hours

Spike of 6,535 new COVID19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,45,380 including 80,722 active cases.

9.05 AM: Coronavirus cases in the United States

US records 532 deaths from COVID-19 in the past one day, bringing its total to 98,218. The total cases stand at 16,62,375 cases, which is far more than any other nation, according to Johns Hopkins University.

8.58 AM: Civil Aviation Ministry Update

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed-wing/helicopters/microlight aircraft)".

Ladakh: Domestic flight operations resumed at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh yesterday (25th May 2020). Sonam Nurboo, Airport Director said, "The first flight that landed here was an Air India flight with around 50-60 passengers onboard". pic.twitter.com/NaVVDCbyxb â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

8.50 AM: Flights resume in Leh

Domestic flight operations resumed at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh yesterday. Sonam Nurboo, Airport Director said: "The first flight that landed here was an Air India flight with around 50-60 passengers onboard."

8.45 AM: Himachal extends lockdown till June 30

In the past three weeks, Himachal Pradesh saw a surge in coronavirus cases due to the influx of people to their homes. Hamirpur's DM Harikesh Meena said over 10,000 people returned to the district from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days.