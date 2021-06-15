Elon Musk is selling his 'last remaining house'

Tesla chief Elon Musk has said that he wants to sell his "last remaining house". He said it is a special place and needs to go to a large family who will live there. This tweet comes after he said last week that he has only one house in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has been rented out for events.

The SpaceX CEO announced his plans to sell his homes and possessions last year, believed to be a way to soften criticism on his wealth. He had put two of his California properties on sale within a few days.

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. Itâs a special place. â Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

A recent ProPublica report stated that some of the wealthiest Americans, including Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett have paid little to no income tax in comparison to their wealth.

Following that, Musk said that he will keep paying income tax in California in proportion to his time in the state. Musk also said that he lives in a rented house. He had moved to Texas last year. "My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It's kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day," he had said.

Last week when a user asked, "Did you sell off mostly everything like you had mentioned to downsize your life and focus on Mars and make us multi-planetary?", Musk said he had.

"Yeah, sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that's rented out for events. Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multiplanetary with SpaceX. Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring," he had replied.

